PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been a cool and wet May thus far. This week, we will have a compliment of all the spring weather, but slightly warmer than early this month.

We start the week with clouds and spotty showers in Portland. We will work that out of the forecast by the afternoon and evening. We should have plenty of sunbreaks and blue sky as we get closer to the evening commute.

A mild start to the day in the Willamette Valley with temperatures in the 50s. Because of the clouds, we should be warmer than previous mornings (we had record low temperatures in some neighborhoods last week).

By afternoon, temperatures hit the lower 60s. We will likely top off around 63 to 65 degrees on Monday. It’s not much, but it is closer to our average. If you’re wondering, our average high is now 69 degrees. Go ahead and swipe through the graphics below so you can see the spotty showers that are expected Monday. There may even be an isolated shower in the afternoon. Overall, we start to dry on out.

Rain totals are going to be quite insignificant on Monday. There may be some locations out at the Oregon coast that could see one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain. The Willamette Valley should finish out the day with less that one-tenth of an inch. Central and eastern Oregon will top off around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Sunday. We will ditch the thunderstorms, too.