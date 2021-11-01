Monday’s forecast: Rain for breakfast, lunch and dinner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s going to be a wet and breezy start to the workweek. Clouds and showers move by breakfast and they stick around until dinner.

Depending on your location, you may be dealing with rain all the way through the day until the sun sets on Monday. That will be locations of the western Gorge and the foothills of the Cascades near Marion, Linn and Lane counties. Rain for each meal of the day!

It is possible that the front sweeps through quicker than the models are projecting. That could mean broken clouds and a brief slot of sunshine by the evening commute. The day is going to be more cloudy than not. This event is also going to bring in the rain for locations of central and eastern Oregon.

The system will not just stop at the Cascades this time around. The trajectory of this system, coming in from the southwest, usually allows for the moisture to travel east of the mountains. There should be much by morning for areas like The Dalles and Pendleton. That moisture should reach Wasco and Jefferson counties by lunch. We will hold off from the rain in Pendleton until the afternoon. Snow levels above the passes with this event.

Temperatures are going to be cool on Monday. After seeing highs in the 60s for Halloween, the clouds and rain will prevent our afternoon highs from breaking the 50s.

The Oregon coast will be the warmest in the mid-50s, but it’s not saying much. It’s possible that portions of the Willamette Valley stay in the 40s Monday. You’ll want to wear the flannel with the rain jacket.

November is going to start in the middle of a wet pattern, which should be beneficial to the drought conditions that remain. Swipe through the weather graphics below and take a look at the weather pattern graphic for your Monday. Notice that the ridge that was here this weekend is now shifting east.

We have multiple disturbances to the west of the Pacific Northwest (PNW), which is going to be the cause of our wet weather this week. Stay dry and take in all the sunshine you see!