PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high-surf advisory has been issued for the central and southern Oregon coast Wednesday as 22 to 25-foot waves will be possible for areas of central Oregon north of Port Orford.

Beachgoers are advised to stay off of jetties and away from the surf. The advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m.

“Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low-lying shorelines,” the National Weather Service warns. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

Wednesday’s weather is expected to be stormy, with a chance of lightning and thunder as well as high winds hitting the region.

Skies are mostly expected to clear Thursday before more stormy weather impacts the region throughout the weekend.