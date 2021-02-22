More clouds and plenty of rain in the forecast this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – February has been a bumpy month with winter weather bringing just about everything to the forecast over the last few weeks.

We get close to normal to start the week with some light February rain for the valley and temperatures near average in the lower 50s. We have showers threaded into the forecast all week with the exception of Wednesday. If you have any storm cleanup to do or you just want to be outside, Wednesday is the day to do it.

For your Monday, we do have the rain moving in from the north. The morning will be cloudy with some light showers around. Heavier rain out near Astoria and areas of the Oregon coast. Also, that moisture should be filling in for areas of southern Washington.

The driving force of this event is going to be a trough dropping south with a cold front moving through later in the day. That will bring in some cooler and unsettled weather Tuesday and a chilly Wednesday morning.

If you use the slideshow below, you will notice how the system drops south through the course of the day. I believe the early afternoon will be the wettest time of the day before it breaks south and starts to dry Tuesday night.

Rain totals aren’t that impressive for the valley, as we again find a rain shadow around Portland and Vancouver. It’s possible we just finish the day with .10 of an inch, but weather models have pushed upwards to .25 inch around Portland. The higher totals will again be for the Oregon coast and Washington coast.

The Cascades through the Washington landscape will be double what we have going in the valley. It should be a day that you want the hood or rain jacket to help out.

With all that rain projected for areas of southwest Washington, there may be some flooding issues. There is a flood watch for the Pacific and Wahkiakum counties, more specifically, the Grays river near Naselle may have some minor flooding.

That flood watch expires at 4 p.m. as the moisture comes to an end.

With the rain, we also have some wind tomorrow. A wind advisory over in areas of The Dalles and stretching through the tri-cities region. That will stick around all day Monday and it expires on Tuesday morning. The wind will pick up around Portland too, running out of the southwest between 10 to 20 mph.

Here is the day planner around the state tomorrow. Most pushing around 50 degrees with clouds and either showers or rain. Central Oregon, south of The Dalles, will likely be pretty dry tomorrow. You may even have some sunshine as the clouds break.

There may be some isolated showers late in the day, but overall, your Monday shouldn’t be wet.