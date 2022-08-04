PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We break the streak of warm and hot summer days heading into Thursday.

Temperatures will tumble to below average marks, albeit a short distance, to the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon. We watch an upper-level trough dangle south to the PNW, offering a few more clouds and some spotty showers for the coast. The day planner shows clouds for Portland through the majority of the morning hours. It will be fewer clouds by lunchtime, with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Expect highs to top off in the upper 70s by the time we finish off the afternoon. The wind will shift from the southwest to the northwest by evening.

It is unlikely that we have any measurable rain in the Portland metro area from this weak disturbance. If you wish hard enough, you may get a small amount. We haven’t had more than a trace of rain in 27 days! There is a better chance for some light spotty showers on the Oregon coast.

Go ahead and swipe through the slideshow below to also get the visual forecast around the state. You can detect in the weather pattern that the trough has taken over, bringing some cooler air to Washington and British Columbia as well.

Temperatures will also be cooler for central and eastern Oregon today. High temperatures should drop to the mid-80s. That will bring in relief from the extra hot temperatures that have been blasting locations around the state.

With this trough moving in, we may have some gusty conditions around the state through the Cascades and east of the mountains. Wildfire conditions hold as we push through the month. You can find those updates on KOIN’s website here.

Have a great day.