PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More cold air is dropping in, along with some scattered showers across the metro area on Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect at 1 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday for the Lane County Cascades and Cascades including Government Camp. Lower snow levels are expected again.

Driving in the passes may be difficult with slick conditions and falling snow reducing visibility. Another 2-8″ is expected above an elevation of 2,000′.

Easter Sunday looks like a cold start, in the 30s, but mainly dry with daytime highs in the low 50s.

Another system rolls in on Monday bringing in wet, breezy conditions. We’ll see several more days this coming week with rain, showers and some dry time. Temperatures get closer to the low 60s by the end of the week.