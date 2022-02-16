More dry time than rain in the Wednesday forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Act two of a cloudy Portland forecast is in progress Wednesday morning. We went through the same weather story Tuesday. The only difference is there may be some patchy drizzle out there in the morning hours.

Most locations will be dry with some catching a drop or two. Where? Around the Portland metro area in the morning hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Conditions begin to dry out by the afternoon.

There will be some broken clouds, leading to sun breaks west of Interstate 5 by lunchtime. This is based on the futurecast, which you can find in the graphic slideshow below.

It’s possible that we have sun breaks east of I-5 as well. There will be fewer clouds for central Oregon, especially by night. That will lead to slightly cooler temperatures overnight, compared to those west of the Cascades.

Rain totals are expected to be around a trace to .05 inches. It really doesn’t warrant a rain jacket, but it wouldn’t hurt. It’s more likely that we fall on the side of no measurable rain than measurable rain.

The wind gust forecast is showing a southwest wind by late morning. A riveting wind isn’t expected with the light wind running out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

Recall the open sky in the morning for central Oregon? Check out the temperatures that are going to be in the lower 30s. Those of us that are dealing with clouds, will start the morning in the lower to mid-40s.

Temperatures will only warm up a notch by afternoon. Right around mid-day should be our warmest slot of the day. Highs pushing around 50 degrees, most in the upper 40s. Central Oregon will rebound from the freezing temperatures, warming to the mid to upper 40s.

The Oregon coast should top off around 50 degrees Wednesday too. We cool down quick once the sun lowers, dropping temperatures again to the 40s and 30s by night.