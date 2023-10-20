PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning fog and drier afternoons are short-lived in the Pacific Northwest as Portland sees its last round of 70-degree heat on Friday.

Friday’s layer of fog won’t stop temperatures from warming into the low 70s Friday. It will reduce visibility through the mid-morning hours along the coast and along the Willamette Valley. A few more afternoon clouds are expected, but a few sun breaks are likely.

Friday’s round of mild weather slowly cools through the weekend. A weak front moves through western Oregon and Washington on Saturday and Sunday. That’s where cloudier conditions will help drop temperatures into the 60s and increase the clouds.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate forecast as cooler and wetter weather returns next week

Rain accumulation from Friday to Sunday evening will be near a quarter of an inch at best. Most of that rain will be falling on Sunday.

Accumulative rain expected by Sunday across western Oregon and Washington

Weekend plans won’t be squashed entirely this weekend with the chance of rain. Showers will be light in nature and won’t start until late Saturday or until later in the day Sunday.

Now is the time to clear your yard of excess leaves. That’s because a rainy week ahead starts Sunday. Rainy conditions will make it difficult to clear fallen leaves.