A like look at the Willamette River in Portland on Sept. 11, 2023. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s daily temperatures will range from highs in the upper 70s and low 90s to overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 50s this week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says the region will start the week with cooler daytime temperatures in the 70s and heat up to the 90s by the weekend.

“We are bouncing right back into a summery pattern by the end of the week due to another ridge of high pressure setting up over the Pacific Northwest,” Bayern said. “We’ll start the week out cool in the upper 70s, then see high temps bump about 20 degrees to low 90s by Friday. Temps in the 90s in September aren’t unheard of, we average about two days in the 90s every September.”



Portland’s average number of 90-degree days by month. (KOIN 6)

Skies are expected to stay cloudy Monday with possible breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. A smattering of rain is forecast for the coast Monday. Light sprinkles will be possible in Portland, but the Willamette Valley should stay mostly dry this week.

“Overall, expect very pleasant and cooler weather before the heat kicks on later this week,” Bayern said.