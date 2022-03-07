PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A spring-like day to start the week as our first Monday of March feels like a late March day.

We will have temperatures pushing around 60 degrees in the Willamette Valley, with a high around 58 in Portland Monday. There are still a few weeks of winter left, but the sunshine and daffodils that are coming out makes it feel almost like spring.

When you’re starting out Monday, you may feel a chill in the air. You may need more of a winter jacket in the morning, with something lighter by the afternoon. You can see how the day planner unfolds in the slideshow below. Early afternoon to early evening should be the brightest part of the day before we have more clouds moving in by the evening. Those clouds shouldn’t impact our temperatures so much.

Pick a point on the the Oregon map and you will likely find some sunshine Monday. There will be some areas of the Oregon coast that may be cloudy. The northwest Oregon coast is expected to spend a little more time in the clouds than the rest of the state. Temperatures likely holding to near 50 degrees, potentially in the upper 40s.

For those of you over in Madras or Pendleton, the forecast is calling for the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. The two Futurecast images that are mixed into the slideshow will support the forecast coming for the day. By 6 p.m. the Washington Cascades are starting to show small signs of moisture, nothing significant at that time.

Rain will move in on Tuesday. A shortwave trough will be driving south out of British Columbia creating more clouds and rain for the region. That means we have all of Monday to just take advantage of the dry time for our early March.

Even with the wet start to the month, we are going to be close to average, if not below by the time we get to next weekend. We need to bring in more rain on a consistent basis for our averages to pick back up.