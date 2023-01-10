PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week.
The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
The persistent atmospheric river seen over the past several weeks is a major player in helping increase these numbers.
Despite warmer-than-average temperatures this week, snow elevations will climb above 4,000 ft. That’s where places like Mt. Hood Meadows could see an additional 1-2.5″ of snow through Thursday.