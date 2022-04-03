PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have some serious moisture moving in late Sunday night. That means we have plenty of time in the early hours to be out and about before the rain arrives in Portland.

But that’s not necessarily the case for the Oregon coast. Showers increasing by morning, eventually turning rainy by afternoon. That rain is going to move in over the Willamette Valley by late evening, more so by night.

With April now here, we are starting to see our average rainfall drop. The average rain for Portland in April, over the period of 1991-2020, is 2.89 inches. Last April, we came in with just 0.39 inches. It was the driest April on record. The event that moves in Sunday night will be more rain than we had all of last April!

Cycle through the slideshow of graphics below to get a visual representation of the forecast in your neighborhood.

Not only is the rain going to show up for the Oregon coast, but the wind, too. Expect the wind to increase through the day. It will become more intense by evening, pushing 30 mph. There will be gusts around some of the beaches and headlands that may even top off around 50 mph. Wind will also increase for the Willamette Valley. A southerly wind around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Not super strong but it will be noticeable. Temperatures Sunday hover around average, with a high in the upper 50s.

This event is going to pour some snow on the mountains. That won’t arrive until later in the day. We aren’t expecting the snow until late Sunday, but just like the heavy rain, that won’t arrive until overnight into Monday.

Futurecast has all the moisture west of the Cascades as of 11:30 p.m. That means we will have some nice weather east of the mountains for the day. Temperatures in the lower 60s for Madras and Pendleton. The wind will pick up late Sunday night for both central and eastern Oregon.