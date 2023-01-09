PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ongoing series of storms washing over the Pacific Northwest will continue to bring rain and mountain snow to the greater Portland area.

Mount Hood saw as much as two inches of snow and areas of Portland saw up to an inch of rain Sunday. One to three inches of snow and another inch of rain will be possible Monday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that precipitation will dwindle on Tuesday before the third storm of the week pushes into the area on Wednesday.

“Expect a drier evening and mainly dry conditions heading into Tuesday,” Bayern said. “Showers and soggy moments then return on Wednesday afternoon and continue off and on throughout the weekend.”

Mildly stormy weather will continue to blow into Portland for the foreseeable forecast. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s are expected for the rest of the week.