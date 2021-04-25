More rain to wrap up the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a stint of dry weather, we have cracked the code for rain. It took nearly two weeks, but the showers have returned. Sunday is going to start out dry in Portland, with clouds in the forecast. The ground may be wet from the rain earlier in the weekend, but we aren’t expecting any active showers in the forecast until later in the day. I don’t actually think it’s going to be that rainy around the valley, but we definitely can’t rule out showers after mid-day. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to start the day, warming to near 60 by the afternoon. There will be some sun breaks in the second part of the day. The morning is going to be the gloomy hours for us.

Cloudcast is painting an overcast start to the morning as well. It looks like sunshine to start the day for areas like The Dalles and up through the Columbia Gorge. You may even have some sunshine to start the day over in Jefferson county. Clouds open up through the afternoon, but it will also open the door for the potential thunderstorm with the sunshine coming in.

There is a chance for a few popup t-storms by the afternoon. A higher threat for thunderstorms south of Multnomah county tomorrow. Central and eastern Oregon will be in that window too. It’s still possible that we have a heavier shower or a t-storm close to Portland, but the risk is higher south. We can get a few downpours and some lightning tomorrow. That may even bring in a few gusty moments.

Futurecast tomorrow morning shows the opening east of the Cascades. The model below actually paints a clearer start for the Jefferson county area with more clouds over near Pendleton. Rain showers will be in and out for the Oregon coast tomorrow morning and through the first part of the day. That goes for Long Beach, Washington all the way south the Oregon coast. If you cycle through the slideshow to the afternoon, you’ll notice that it starts to dry out for the coast and there may even be some moments of sunshine. Obviously a bit busier to the south, but there are a few cells passing through our region by afternoon. I don’t believe we will see a lot of rain, but it will depend on the strength of the shower and the positioning of your house. It may be a day where a few locations see a lot more rain than others.

In fact, let me show you the rain total forecast for tomorrow early afternoon. Anywhere from .20-.50 inches for the Oregon coast. The Willamette Valley is going to float around .10-.20 inches tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots get more than that, especially with some developing t-storms tomorrow. There will even be some rain for the central and southern Oregon areas that desperately need moisture. There is a possibility tomorrow that we miss out on some of the larger rain totals. Keep the rain jacket nearby tomorrow afternoon if you’re planning on being out and about.