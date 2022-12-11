PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As much as 7 inches of fresh snow could fall across the Cascade Range on Sunday before the latest round of stormy weather dissipates across the Pacific Northwest.

The National Weather Service reports that Mount Hood could see one to three inches of snow Sunday at areas above 3,000 feet. No local weather advisories have been issued.

The fleeting series of storms brought a substantial amount of rain and snow to the region within the last week. According to National Weather Service data, Mount Hood received as much as 12 inches of snow in the last three days. The Washington Cascades received significantly more snow, with as much as 36 inches of fresh powder falling on Mount St. Helens in the last three days.

Multiple inches of snow fell along the Columbia River Gorge. | Photo by Clifford Paguio

Weather conditions created dense patches of fog around the Willamette Valley Sunday morning. More fog and slight chances of rain will be possible across the valley through Monday.

“Patchy, dense fog is occurring over the Willamette Valley this morning, including portions of the I-5 corridor,” the NWS said. “If you encounter dense fog while driving, be sure to slow down as you have very little time to react to hazards or other vehicles.”

Cold, partly sunny skies are in the forecast this week. Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low 40s. Nighttime temperatures are expected to linger in the high teens and low 20s.