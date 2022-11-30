This graphic shows how much snow will have accumulated in the region as of 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock said drivers heading over the mountain passes should carry chains and prepare for snow levels to drop as low as 500 feet.

“A winter storm warning is still in effect for those mountain areas, for the Cascades tonight through tomorrow morning,” she said.

The winter storm could bring snow to Portland’s West Hills any time between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., and possibly during the morning commute. After that, temperatures in the Portland area will increase to the mid- to upper-30s, reducing the chance of any low-elevation snow.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a special weather statement for Portland, Vancouver and the Central Willamette Valley warning that snow showers are possible in the lowlands.

Anyone heading to Mount Hood or Government Camp should expect the drive to take longer as drivers navigate the road in wintry conditions and as snow plow drivers clear the road.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascade Foothills, which include Sandy and Estacada, until 5 p.m. Thursday. The area could see anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow.

In the Cascades, there’s a winter storm warning in effect until 4 a.m. and it could dump 10 to 20 inches of snow on the mountains.

In the Coast Range, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Stenbock expects 2 to 6 inches will fall along parts of Highway 26.

Northwest Portland and Southwest Washington will not see as much rain Thursday as the region received Friday.

Stenbock said it’s possible the snow level could again drop down to about 500 feet in the Portland area from Thursday night to Friday morning.