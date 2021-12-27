More winter weather coming after a snowy holiday weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The main show that brought us snow going back to Friday night, has now come to an end; however, tucked in right behind that system is another weak developing area of low pressure, bringing the possibility of more moisture for the Willamette Valley to use for snow.

Futurecast has snow showers developing late Monday night and holding through Tuesday morning before tapering off in a similar process from what happened Monday morning. This will be another scattered snow shower event, with snow totals greatest for the coast range and Cascade foothills.

Because of this snow threat, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday afternoon. Snow totals should be limited, with most seeing a dusting to a few inches.

However, the ongoing concern this week is going to be the icy road conditions. We are expecting some roads to develop black ice, creating a dangerous environment for some local travel. You may need tire traction to travel safely. Now is a good time to travel with your tire socks or chains in your car for emergencies. There are some local roads that also require tire traction.

Futurecast is keeping snow showers in the forecast through sunrise tomorrow. Conditions are expected to transition to cold rain for the Oregon coast at this time, with conditions still cold enough for the valley for snow accumulation. We may pick up a half an inch of snow for areas like Astoria and Seaside through the night. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon coast until Tuesday too.

Don’t expect that snow to melt off or go very far. We are dressed up in snow and sitting in a refrigerator right now. The temperature departure is supporting well below average temperatures through the night and through midweek. We can expect temperatures below freezing overnight and in the morning. We will fight to try to break the 32 degree mark most afternoons until Thursday.

We will be close to record cold temperatures today and Tuesday. Some of the records are impressive later in the week, which means we should avoid those this week. If Portland can manage to stay at 33 or under today, we will have a new record-high low. This is the type of winter air that keeps us nice and cold for a few days before we can bring in a warmer air mass from the south.

If you’re going to be out and about taking down decorations from the holidays, you will want all your winter gear.