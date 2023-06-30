PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer temperatures remain in the forecast Friday with morning clouds slightly slowing the warming trend.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain through the mid-morning hours. This will help keep mild temperatures in the region through the late morning.

Once sunny skies return, temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s during the afternoon and evening.

Portland’s afternoon temperatures Friday, June 30, 2023

Dry conditions will remain as humidity values begin to drop through the afternoon hours. The hot, dry, and relatively dry conditions will keep the wildfire and brush fire potential elevated through the day and into the weekend.

Hot and dry conditions will continue to elevate the wildfire threat Friday afternoon and evening

The Portland Waterfront Blues Festival gets underway this weekend! That’s where temperatures will warm to the upper 80s this weekend to the low to upper 90s through the Fourth of July.

Portland’s hot and dry Waterfront Blues Festival weather forecast

Heat-related illness will be elevated for those spending prolonged amounts of time in the heat. Staying hydrated, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes while taking frequent break in the shade or indoors will reduce the risk of illness.

Portland’s latest heat wave and dry streak is expected to last through much of next week.