Morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dry and sunny weather continues today, after morning fog in the valley. The coast will see a few afternoon sun breaks, although they will be brief.

A persistent ridge of high pressure continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest with little to no wind for the next several days. Temperatures will top out in the 70s in the valley and 60s along the coast. It will be a very nice weekend for a hike in the gorge with calm winds and highs near 80. Central and eastern Oregon will see lots of hazy sunshine as well, with highs in the 80s.

Winds aloft are pushing wildfire smoke to the north from California, hence all that haze you have likely noticed recently. Smoke is higher in the atmosphere, rather than near the surface. There are several locations across the state of Oregon that are now under an Air Quality Advisory as a result.

Fog and low clouds will continue Saturday morning along the coast with afternoon clearing. Air quality may degrade at times over the weekend as smoke and haze linger. More dry weather will continue early next week with temperatures continuing above normal for this time of the year.