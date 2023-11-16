PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning fog will quickly transition to bright and blue conditions across the Pacific Northwest on Thursday.

Early morning temperatures will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible in some locations while others see patchy fog. That fog layer will quickly dissipate through the morning hours, giving way to sunny afternoon conditions. Afternoon sunshine will put temperature back into the mid-50s throughout the Portland area.

Clear skies will make for another chilly night Thursday into Friday morning. The potential to see minor frost is possible in some locations early Friday morning along with some patchy fog.

Dry skies will remain overhead through the end of the week as high pressure helps keep conditions dry. Afternoon sunshine will keep highs in the mid to upper 60s through Friday.

High pressure returns sunny skies to the Pacific Northwest through the week’s end

Big changes are on the way this weekend. That’s where temperatures will begin to fall as another round of rain returns. The heaviest of the rain will get underway during the afternoon hours on Saturday and linger into Sunday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s mild week of weather

Slightly drier conditions will work their way back into the PNW by the start of the week.

Portland prepares for a quiet week of weather as Thanksgiving approaches

A mild and quiet weather pattern is starting to take shape for Thanksgiving week. Highs will remain in the 50s with mostly dry conditions.

Cooler than average temperatures are expected in Portland by Thanksgiving

If anything, cooler, more winter-like conditions are expected in Portland after Thanksgiving. That’s where afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s.