PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A typical summertime weather pattern has arrived to wrap up the last few days of June.

An onshore flow will deepen the marine layer well into areas of the Willamette Valley come morning. Expect temperatures in the 50s, with a few spots of rain on the Oregon coast. We may even squeeze out a drop around Portland. Expect it to be mainly dry otherwise.

That morning layer of stratus clouds should thin out by the afternoon. It will start with broken clouds, turning into a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. We should finish the day with plenty of blue.

The sunshine will help warm us up into the mid to upper 70s in Portland. Most communities in the Willamette Valley should be around that mark. We will be slightly warmer to the south. That is because the clouds should clear up quicker south of Multnomah County.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual representation of the forecast today.

That curtain of clouds should stop at the Cascades Wednesday. The clouds will try to stream in towards Mt. Hood, but they should stay fairly low in elevation. That means the mountain will likely peek out the top with sunshine in the morning. Central and eastern Oregon will have a nice, sunny day. Temperatures should top off in the lower 80s for both Madras and Pendleton.

There will be a gusty west wind coming out of the Gorge today, it may be a good day to take advantage of some of the water recreation there. Temperatures around Hood River will be in the mid to upper 70s.