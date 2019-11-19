Morning rain helps Portland escape the driest November on record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It took 19 days, but we finally surpassed the driest November on record of .77 inches of rain that was set back in 1976.

It took a solid 0.49 inches of rain since midnight to help push us out of that concern. That officially makes today the wettest day that we’ve seen all month. With that, we are currently sitting at 1.22 inches, with the next threat of rain to arrive this weekend on Sunday.

If we were to not see another drop of water (very unlikely with the current forecast), we would securely fall into that No. 2 spot. Although it has looked grim at times this month, I believe we will likely fall outside of this list when we wrap up the month based on a few extended models.

We have 11 more days until we wrap up the month and kick start December. Our average for the month of November, which is typically our wettest month, is 5.63 inches. We have a ways to go with limited time left in the month.

This is the time of the year that rain totals can add up quickly and really help pad the stats. For example, just from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, we collected .25 inches of rain. That may not seem like a lot, but, compared to what we have seen this month that would be considered a soaking.

What’s next? Dry conditions are likely until Sunday morning, and my fingers are crossed for more rain so we don’t end up on that “Top 5 Driest Years” list.