PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning showers are likely this Christmas Day, with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 40s, but some parts of the metro area could reach 50 degrees. So, we’ll be much warmer on Sunday as we head into our week.

Looking ahead:

Make sure to have your raincoats and rain boots ready!

Next week, we will see plenty of rain. And, with the rain, we’re also expecting temperatures above our normal high for this time of year. The bottom line is it will be warmer, but we’ll have plenty of soggy moments next week.