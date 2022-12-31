Local rain should shut off leading up to the New Year’s Eve countdown, (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rain is expected to return to the Portland area next week after a mostly dry New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that Portland can expect a few scattered showers on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be cloudy and dry with breaks of sun shining through the clouds. Rain and cooler temperatures are forecast to return to the area by Monday.

“Showers and cooler conditions return next week,” Bayern said. “Snow levels dip early next week bringing daytime highs down to the low 40s and overnight lows into the mid 30s.”

Rainy weather should persist late into next week.

More wet weather ahead. (KOIN)

