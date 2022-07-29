PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are going to officially endure a full work week of insistent heat as temperatures again rush to the upper 90s for another day.

Portland will keep the streak of 90-degree days going, as daytime highs are expected to reach near 100 degrees. The morning will feel slightly humid, and at times, the evening as well. We have more moisture in the atmosphere than usual, which is because we have warmer air to hold it and we aren’t seeing the typical dry east wind. Just another reminder to take it slow out there.

Temperatures will be around 15 degrees above average in the northern Willamette Valley today. The pressing heat will continue to build for locations in the lower Columbia basin too. The Dalles may hit 110 degrees again, which wouldn’t be the warmest day of the week. The only locations that should see around average temperatures, will be the Oregon coast. Highs again in the lower 60s for the central coast, with highs pushing the upper 60s around Astoria.

We have no rain in the forecast to finish the month and we are not expected to break the heat through the weekend. In the meantime, stay cool and have a great Friday.

Swipe through the graphic slideshow below to get an idea of the weather in your community.