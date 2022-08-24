PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer caster keeps rolling as we continue to ride through August.

Temperatures are going to be warming back to the 90s on Wednesday. This is all because of a building ridge of high pressure in the region. A warmer air mass is in place and we aren’t afraid to tap into that heat. We can expect temps to be in the lower 90s to even the mid-90s for most of the Willamette Valley. We will spend around four to five hours in the 90s in the late afternoon and evening.

You may want to find a park that has more tree coverage than not, because it will be a day full of blue sky and sunshine. You will probably spot a cloud or two in the morning, but they will be dissipating quickly as temperatures jump.

An east wind is expected to come off the Cascades by afternoon. This will help warm our temperatures up during the day. The wind near the surface will be running out of the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get a visual representation of the forecast.

If you’re thinking about taking a trip out to the Oregon coast, you may want to consider heading to the north coast for a chance for a bit more sunshine. If you’re hunting out sunshine, you will have plenty of that out east as temperatures jump to near the triple-digits out of The Dalles.

Have a great Wednesday