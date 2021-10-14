Mother Nature to Oregon: You’re staying cool and wet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)- It’s time to confirm that when we were expecting cool and wet weather for early October, it definitely materialized.

High temperatures only top off in the 50s for the fourth straight day on Thursday — and that is going to keep our high temperature about 10 degrees below average, AGAIN.

There just hasn’t been much of a break of the weather pattern early this fall, but plenty of incoming troughs that hang around for a few days. We then have a brief transition before the next one arrives. This weather represents late October. Maybe we can flip-flop the month this year and bring some upper 60s to the forecast to finish the month off — what do you say about a trade like that?

It has been impressive that the temperatures have been extremely uniform across the state recently. Most communities will top off in the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon. It will be the morning temperatures that vary from one location to the next.

Central and eastern Oregon communities will start the day cooler than our valley over here, with temperatures near freezing for Deschutes County. It will be slightly warmer to the north for Jefferson and Wasco counties.

A southerly wind should keep temperatures in the 40s for Portland on Thursday morning. After a gloomy Wednesday, we are hoping for a few more sun breaks on Thursday. If you need to get out of the clouds, you’ll want to be stationed in central Oregon.

With spotty showers in the forecast, you’ll want to check out the futurecast graphics in the slideshow below. It will help you plan out your morning and afternoon. Like most days this October, you’ll want to have a rain jacket nearby. Toss it in your car or make sure you take it to work with you.

It won’t be a consistent rain today, but a gang of showers may pass through in the morning and again the afternoon/evening. A few dry days are coming, you just have to get through the showers on Thursday.