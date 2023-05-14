PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — For the second straight day, many spots around the region broke or tied daytime-high records. Our daytime high on Saturday in PDX reached 93, breaking a record set exactly 50 years ago by one degree.

For Mother’s Day, much of the Willamette Valley will see daytime highs back in the low to mid-90s. Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of heat, sunshine and breezy conditions.

Out on the coast Sunday, we won’t have much relief with those daytime highs as the Northern Oregon coast is expected to max out in the upper 80s. Forecasted daytime highs in Portland are set for the mid-90s, while easterly winds will pick up mid-morning. By 11am, we could see gusts up to 25 mph in the Portland metro area, while gusts could pick up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

There’s still a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the valley on Monday as we are forecasting to reach 90 degrees to start our workweek.

It’s not until late next week that we start to see much of a cool down, and we’re still looking at daytime highs in the mid- to low-80s come Friday and Saturday of next week.