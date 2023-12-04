PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood Meadows is anticipating an official opening to the 2023-2024 ski season on Dec. 8. However, that date could change if the region sees a shift in the upcoming snow forecast.

Although ski conditions worsened Monday, Mount Hood Meadows President Greg Pack told KOIN 6 News that the park is still planning for a Dec. 8 opening day thanks to a better snow forecast later in the week.

“We have had 47 inches year to date, but our base right now is only 10 inches due to the rain,” Pack said. “We do expect the moisture to turn to snow on Wednesday, and if it stays as forecasted, we would be good to go for the weekend.”

Timberline Lodge briefly opened its Pucci and Bruno’s lifts and Schoolyard terrain park over the weekend after the ski resort received 33 inches of fresh powder. However, the lifts are closed again Monday as rising temperatures have brought high-elevation rain to Mount Hood slopes. Timberline Lodge did not provide an update on when it expects to reopen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KOIN 6 will continue to monitor the latest weather conditions ahead of the potential opening weekend for winter sports on Mount Hood.