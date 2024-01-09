PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood is experiencing its first blizzard since Dec. 16, 2012, as 1 to 4 feet of snow and 55 to 75 mph winds are expected to create blinding conditions between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon at elevations above 3,000 feet.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Andy Bryant told KOIN 6 News that blizzards are rare for Oregon’s northern Cascades.

“Given that it’s been over 11 years since we issued the last one for the Cascades, it doesn’t happen very often,” Bryant said.

Developing blizzard conditions in Government Camp on January 9, 2024. (KOIN 6 weather cam)





Road conditions near the Timberline Lodge entrance Tuesday morning. (ODOT)

Whiteout conditions at Mt. Hood Meadows Tuesday morning. (KOIN 6 weather cam)

The last blizzard to hit the greater Portland area occurred on Feb 11, 2021 in the Columbia Gorge. The previous blizzard warning issued for the Gorge occurred in February 2014 and December 2008.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said that whiteout conditions are already present on the mountain. Snow levels are expected to plummet to approximately 1,500 feet Tuesday and could continue to drop later in the week, potentially bringing some snow to higher elevations in the Portland area.

“There’s still a chance for something big to come Friday to Saturday,” Bayern said. “We’ll tap into arctic air due to gusty east winds out of the gorge. Daytime highs may dip into the upper 20s on Saturday. This is a very similar setup to previous winter storms and could bring snow or ice to the city. Timing, totals, [and] locations are all still up in the air.”

A more accurate weekend weather forecast will be available in the coming days, Bayern said.