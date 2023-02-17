PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blustery winds and light snow are in the forecast for much of President’s Day weekend on Mount Hood. Winter sport enthusiasts can expect temperatures on the slopes to waver between the low 30s and mid 20s throughout the weekend.

Wind gusts will grow progressively stronger over the weekend. Conditions will start with 14-mph winds and 21-mph gusts on Friday. By Sunday, 22-mph winds and 40-mph gusts will be possible.

Light dustings of snow will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday. The heaviest snow will fall on Monday, with 3 to 7 inches of Presidents Day snow possible on Mount Hood slopes. Sending video of this week’s slope conditions, Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson Dave Tragethon told KOIN 6 News that this weekend is an “ideal” time for skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.

“With this week’s snow the conditions are ideal — perhaps the best ever going into a major holiday,” Mt. Hood Meadows said. “We have the proof.”

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayer reports that weather in the city will be mostly cloudy and dry this weekend, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

“The holiday weekend stays mainly dry with a few isolated light showers possible in Portland,” Bayern said. “Whether you’re exploring neighborhoods in the city or heading to an indoor event, we’ll keep pleasant and calm conditions in place for all activities.

Portland’s 7-day forecast. (NWS)

Rainy weather is forecast for the coast throughout the weekend and into next week.

“If you’re heading out to the coast, expect scattered showers Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the 40s,” Bayern said. “Sunday dries out with more sun breaks, but showers return by the evening.”