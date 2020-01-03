Mount Hood wet avalanche threat increased

12 inches or more of snow is expected at 4500 feet this weekend

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Rising temperatures increased the likelihood of wet avalanches on Mount Hood, the Northwest Avalanche Center said Friday.

Ski areas on Mount Hood were drenched in rain or freezing rain on New Year’s Day before turning to snow Wednesday afternoon.

“The crust formed by rain on New Year’s Eve may provide a good bed surface for wet snow to slide,” the Northwest Avalanche Center said. Warming signs include roller balls on the surface, dripping trees or natural wet avalanches.

“Remember that loose wet avalanches can be more powerful than you expect and can push you into trees or other obstacles,” officials said.

The avalanche danger is listed as moderate near or below the treeline, and considerable above the treeline.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said a gradual drying trend continues through Friday afternoon. The first round of rain showers and abundant mountain snow begins late Friday evening. Potentially 12 inches or more of snow is expected through the weekend for areas around 4500 feet.

Early Saturday will see wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph in the mountain passes.

Mount Hood webcam

The calm before our Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for Mt. Hood this weekend. Not bad skiing today. Tomorrow… blizzard-like. 😳 #MtHood #ski @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/C2jV1kEeGC — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) January 3, 2020