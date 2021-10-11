Mountains gear up for another round of snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Snowy trees and a glazing of snow after a cold air mass helps lower the snow levels Monday morning. You can still see the grass down near the base of Mt. Hood Meadows, but the snow is covering the top of the mountain as multiple inches came through.

Not an issue down in the valley, as our time doesn’t usually come this early in the season. Snow levels did fall to around 3,500 feet, which brought snow down to the lower elevation of Government Camp, Oregon, making the roads slushy at times and now the snow is banked up on the side of the road.

Cycle through the slide show below to get an idea of the snowy scene up there this afternoon. Thinking about a trip up to Timberline? You will want a winter jacket and boots. Most of the roads should be wet, but most definitely drivable. It may be a little more tricky if you’re making the pursuit up to Timberline.

If you were thinking it was a one-time mountain snow event that will return to normal until Halloween, well, that’s not the case. We have another drop moving in by midweek! This is going to bring in more snow than what we had brought in to start the week.

The snow level forecast is going to drop Tuesday night as a cold front moves directly through the state and that will include the Cascades. With that cold air mass and the moisture moving in, snow for Mt. Hood and again Government Camp. If you want to take a trip up to the mountain to feel some snow, that will be the day to do it.

Futurecast has the timing of this event on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will spell showers for the valley, but quickly turning to snow as you reach the mountain. It will actually transition to snow quickly up on the mountain. Government may have a small window of rain first, but the snow will follow. The moisture does start to taper off by Wednesday morning, but anything that is hanging around will result in mountain snow. The wind profile aloft is supporting a consistent and fairly strong westerly flow which generally translates to snow support for the Cascades.

We can see that coming to fruition with the snowfall futurecast by the time we reach Wednesday evening and conditions are just about done. The weather models are projecting the higher elevations 5,500 feet and above to potentially see up to 6 inches of snow. Right now, I do believe the weather models may be too aggressive, as the moisture is fairly limited. With the support from the wind and the cold air, we should have a dropping of snow that is larger than earlier in the week. Government Camp may pick up another inch or so, with the transition point from US 26 to Timberline Lodge picking up even more. This is going to again cause some slow downs for the mountain travel. This will be a problem for all the mountain passes later this week in the Cascades.