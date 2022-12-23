Icy conditions in the forecast today at Mt. Hood Meadows. (KOIN 6 weather webcam at Mt. Hood Meadows)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows and Ski Bowl closed their slopes on Friday due to the freezing rain in the forecast.

All lifts will remain closed for the day at both parks. Ski Bowl has also canceled its daytime and cosmic tubing activities.

“Due to extreme weather conditions, we are suspending day and night operations,” Ski Bowl announced on its website.

The slopes at Timberline Lodge remain open today on a limited basis. The Jeff Flood and Bruno’s chairlifts are currently running. The Summit Pass lift closed at 11 a.m. Friday due to “extreme ice conditions.”

Mt. Hood Meadows and Ski Bowl said that they are considering reopening their lifts on Saturday. No official announcement has been made at this time.

“We are evaluating weather, forecasts and road conditions for Saturday, and will announce any additional schedule changes Friday afternoon,” Mt Hood Meadows said.

The latest operation announcements and ski conditions are available on each ski park’s website. More regional mountain snow is in the forecast after Christmas.