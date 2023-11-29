PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge are preparing for opening day as an impending snowstorm is forecast to drop close to 3 feet of fresh snow on mountain slopes by the end of the week.

The popular Mount Hood ski resorts said that the incoming storm may fall short of providing enough snow to start the season. Mt. Hood Meadows President Greg Pack told KOIN 6 News that the potential for post-snow rains may also affect slope conditions on the mountain.

“I do not believe we will be able to open up this weekend as the amount forecasted is borderline for us to get things rolling and there is rain right behind the snow,” Pack said.

File photo of Mt. Hood Meadows. (KOIN 6)

While Mt. Hood Meadows plans to open as soon as possible, Pack said that the likely outcome is that opening day will happen on Dec. 8. The folks at Timberline Lodge, meanwhile, said that it’s too early to tell if the resort could open over the weekend, and encouraged riders to stay tuned to the latest snowfall reports.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascades from Southern Washington to Lane County as 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected to fall at elevations above 3,500 feet between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon.

As much as 30 inches of snow is possible in areas above 5,000 feet, which includes Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge.