PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After reaching full capacity at its shelter locations on Saturday night, Multnomah County announced that they will be opening three more locations on Sunday.

“For too many people in Multnomah County, there is no safe place to go, which is why the emergency shelters we have open are so vital,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson during a press conference. “We know things aren’t going to get easier as freezing temps and power outages will continue for the next few days.”

The county served 821 guests across 10 different locations on Saturday night. A total of 12 locations will open on Sunday — a previously opened site, First Christian Church, is no longer available due to a pipe rupture.

Vega Pederson thanked the thousands of people “working ’round the clock” at the shelters but asked members of the community to come serve if they are able.

“We need more people to staff them to make sure operations run smoothly,” she said. “We are doing our very best to make sure we have shelter beds available to meet our community’s needs,” she said. “We are going to get through this. It will warm up, but we need everyone to step up to keep as many people as possible safe during this time.”

Volunteers can sign up for shift opportunities at the county website.

No one seeking shelter will be turned away and all sites will welcome pets.

This interactive map shows places to get warm during the day.

These sites are open right now and will remain open at least through 8 p.m. Monday.

Ascension Catholic Church: 743 S.E. 76th Ave., Portland, operated by Multnomah County

Salvation Army: 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland, operated by Multnomah County

Market Street Shelter, 120 S.E. Market St., Portland, operated by All Good Northwest

Cook Plaza: 19421 S.E. Stark St., Gresham, operated by Cultivate Initiatives

Friendly House: 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland, operated by Do Good Multnomah

Powell Shelter, 7332 S.E. Powell Blvd., Portland, operated by Transition Projects

Freedom Foursquare Church: 660 S.E. 160th Ave., Portland, OR 97233, operated by Multnomah County

Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. 8th St., Gresham, operated by Multnomah County

State of Oregon Building, 800 N.E. Oregon St., Portland, operated by State employees

These sites will open at 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain open through at least 8 p.m. Monday.