MultCo severe weather shelters extend hours; volunteers needed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Regional severe weather shelters and warming spaces will stay open for a fourth day and night Sunday, according to local officials.

The City of Portland/Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services and Multnomah County Emergency Management made the move in response to the forecast of continued cold weather. However, the group said volunteers are urgently needed.

Outreach workers will continue to distribute cold-weather gear and spread word about shelters with the houseless.

People who need shelter should call 2-1-1 or go to 211info.org at all hours during severe weather for the latest information on what’s available and to obtain rides as needed. To ensure 211 can focus its capacity on people experiencing homelessness who need transportation and information, please do not call 211 with requests for transportation that are not connected to helping someone reach shelter.

To sign-up for volunteer work at an area severe weather shelters, head here.

Shelter locations:

Oregon Convention Center

965 NE 1st Ave., Portland, OR

Operated by Transition Projects

Metro Garage

578 NE Irving St., Portland, OR

Operated by Multnomah County Emergency Management

Arbor Lodge Severe Weather Shelter

1952 N Lombard St., Portland, OR

Operated by Multnomah County Emergency Management