PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of the arctic blast that is expected to hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County have announced the opening of severe weather shelters.

In Multnomah County, county chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced that a state of emergency would start at 6 p.m. Saturday night, and at 8 p.m. four shelters would be open until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The four shelters in Multnomah County are:

Arbor Lodge, 1952 North Lombard Street, Portland

The Portland Building, 1120 Southwest 5th Avenue, Portland

Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 North Williams Avenue, Portland

Multnomah County East Building, 600 Northeast 8th Street, Gresham

Free transport to the shelters is available by calling 211 or taking TriMet.

Chris Voss, director of emergency management for Multnomah County, spoke with KOIN 6 and shared that 211 is the best resource for those who need assistance, but if there is an emergency call 911.

“If someone sees someone out there and they are struggling with the conditions, that’s a 911 call,” Voss said. “Otherwise, folks if they are wondering where they can go, or they are concerned for someone but it’s not an immediate issue, 211 is the best resource.”

In Washington County, they are opening two shelters starting at 2 p.m. Saturday which will remain open until the cold weather passes.

The two shelters in Washington County are:

The Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue, Hillsboro

Beaverton Community Center, 12350 Southwest 5th Street, Beaverton

The Washington County shelters are providing are accepting anyone and are providing hot meals.