Multnomah County cooling centers allowing pets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The extreme heat is not only a danger to humans, but to our four-legged friends as well.

Local veterinarians said they’ve already seen a flood of medical calls pertaining to pets. They said it’s crucial to have plenty of water and a cool place to rest for your pet. We spoke with a Multnomah County official who said it’s actually better to leave the dog at home and bring him or her to the water on a day like today.

“They may be outside running around on the beach then go in the cold water that’s a real shock to the system,” said Jeanette Ferrell of the county’s Animal Services. “It’s not good for them the body can’t regulate so we encourage hey just leave em at home.”

Officials with Multnomah County cooling centers said they will welcome pets during the stretch of extreme heat as well as provide supplies.