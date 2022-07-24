PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures expected to heat up across Oregon this week, Multnomah County and the City of Portland issued emergency declarations on Sunday.

The emergency declaration comes on the first of six days forecasted to exceed 90 degrees, with a few days expected to hit triple-digits. An excessive heat “watch” takes effect at noon Monday and lasts through Friday.

“This heat wave is going to last for several days. And with little relief at night, the risks are going to be compounded,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.

Officials have been planning for this heat wave by preparing cooling shelters and gathering supplies to help Portlanders in need. Overnight cooling shelters will likely open by Tuesday when temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees. A few libraries will be extending their hours to offer relief from the heat.

Further, those needing a ride to a cool place can reportedly ride TriMet for free starting Monday. The riders are just asked to tell the driver they are heading to a cool place.

TriMet warned extreme heat can impact their service, so riders should plan ahead and check delays here.

The following libraries in Multnomah County are open until 8 p.m. Monday:

Those needing transportation or help finding a cooling center are urged to call 211. Further, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties posted additional information on their websites.