PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With nearly 400 people that stayed at severe weather shelters Wednesday night, Multnomah County is attempting to open another shelter for Thursday evening.

Reynolds High School put out an announcement Thursday afternoon saying they’re partnering with Multnomah County and opening their gym to use as a shelter. However, the county told KOIN 6 News said the announcement was a little premature and that the plan is not official because the county is still looking for people that would staff the shelter.

However, county officials also said if they don’t have the staff to open another shelter Thursday, there will be capacity at the Oregon Convention Center, which was one of the four warming centers that opened Wednesday. One location will be at the Sunrise Center in Gresham. The other two warming shelters are located at Arbor Lodge and Portsmouth Union on North Lombard St.

Multnomah County outreach teams say they were out all Wednesday night checking in with homeless folks to let them know about the warming centers. If you need a ride to a shelter or know or see someone who does, call 211 and the county will arrange a ride. TriMet is giving free rides to warming centers.