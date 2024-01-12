PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County officials addressed the media Friday to discuss the upcoming winter weather.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson was joined by Health Officer Dr. Richard Bruno, Cultivate Initiatives executive director Caleb Coder, Department of County Human Services deputy director Rachel Pearl, Terry Foster with Portland Fire & Rescue and County Commissioner Lori Stegman.

During the event, Chair Vega Pederson announced that the county is declaring a state of emergency, effective at 5 p.m. today. The state of emergency will last until Tuesday at noon.

According to Vega Pederson, by declaring the state of emergency the county will be able to provide shelter for everyone who needs it during the upcoming cold weather event.

People seeking information are being directed to the Multnomah County website which has information on cold weather safety and recognizing signs of cold-related illness.

Watch the full event in the player above.