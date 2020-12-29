Narrow window of cold air before rain arrives late tonight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re going to be waking up and walking out the door with quite the chill in the valley.

Temperatures should bottom out in the mid to upper 20s from Eugene up to Vancouver Tuesday morning. This may be the coldest morning that we’ve had this December. We did fall to 29 degrees on December 24, but most mornings have been above freezing and some by a large margin.

That cold winter air will settle out towards the coast, with most in the 30s and even dropping to freezing in Tillamook. This is just going to be a tiny window of below-freezing temperatures before we warm up in the afternoon enough to avoid that wintry precipitation in the valley late tonight. We are going to be on par with the temperatures in Central Oregon to start the day.

Usually, it is much colder for folks to the east, but this is not the case as temperatures are pretty uniform.

The afternoon will start to cloud up, leaving our temperatures below average for the day. We’ve been bouncing all over the place this month with highs in the 60s, 50s, 40s — and we may even squeeze out a high temperature only in the 30s today. If we fail to reach 40, it will be our coldest high temperature this month in the upper 30s. I think we hit 40, but weather models are trying to keep us down in the upper 30s. If the clouds roll in early, it’s possible.

We may even be colder than some of our prone spots in central Oregon today. With that in mind, it would be a good day to use your winter gear. If we have a light breeze, you may be dealing with a wind chill at times too.

Notice that we do get back to average on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-40s. We then have a period of warmer* air for the weekend. That is going to hold a little more moisture, leaving the forecast pretty wet this weekend. We’re not dealing with that steady winter rain just yet, but the showers are expected to increase late tonight before turning more constant on Wednesday.

The warmest day coming up is probably going to be Friday or Saturday, especially overnight.

The two images below are weather model depictions. The image on the left is basically a look at what we are going to expect this morning and the image on the right represents late Tuesday night (10 PM).

Not a lick of rain in the area to start the day, with just a brush of moisture west of the Olympic Peninsula showing up. Low pressure starts to move our direction later in the day and the moisture tags along for the ride. It’s likely we start seeing rain for areas like Astoria, Gearhart and Warrenton late in the day. This rain is going to move in from the northwest, leaving folks to the south and east dry Tuesday.

If you wanted to get the holiday decorations down before the new year, now is your moment!