National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Damascus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After compelling video and storm damage photos came in yesterday of a storm that had major rotation and flying debris, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has confirmed that it was an EF-0 tornado.

The tornado occurred from 6:28 PM to 6:39 p.m. Saturday, June 13 in Damascus, Oregon. According to the NWS, this tornado had an estimated peak wind of 75 mph and a path length of 2.05 miles. You can see the approximate tornado damage path embedded into the NWS Portland tweet below. The tornado led to trees falling that damaged three cars around the of the halfway point of the path.

A preliminary storm survey has been completed for the tornado that occurred yesterday near Damascus, Oregon. Here is a detailed map of the estimated tornado path on Saturday June 13. Damage survey found peak intensity of EF-0 with estimated wind speeds of 75 mph. #orwx 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/k6fgSOqu92 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 14, 2020

This is the video that was shared by Mike Boddington from the vantage point of Happy Valley on Saturday evening. You can see the debris flying around and multiple vortices spawning. This video was safely recorded from miles away with plenty of detail.

This is the second confirmed EF-0 tornado this year with a previously confirmed tornado in Manzanita back on January 21.