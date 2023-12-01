PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know what they say: When it rains, it pours. And pours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Tuesday afternoon for the majority of Northwest Oregon – namely the Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley, and Cascade Foothills.

That could mean flooding in urban areas with poor drainage or even rivers, creeks and streams anywhere west of the Cascades.

In total, the NWS anticipates the following inches in rainfall per area:

Oregon Coast: 3-5 inches

The Willapa Hills: 3-4 inches

Interior Lowlands: 3-4 inches

Cascade Foothills/West Columbia River Gorge: 4-7 inches

Hood River Valley/Central Columbia River Gorge: 2.5-3.5 inches

Flooding can happen suddenly. Officials advise checking for weather conditions via weather.gov, the NWS River Data and Forecasts, or PublicAlerts. For updates on social media, follow @NWSPortland and @PublicAlerts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The best way to protect your family and pets in case of flooding is to have a go-kit prepped and an emergency evacuation plan. When you know a flood is coming, shut off gas and electricity, sandbag your property, and move your valuable belongings to upper floor levels.

According to the City of Portland, you should always avoid power lines and electrical wires and never walk or drive through flood waters.

“Six inches of flowing water can knock you off your feet. If you must walk through water, use a pole or stick for stability,” officials say. “It takes only 12 inches of water to sweep your car away. Driving through shallower flood waters can also damage your vehicle, and the wake you create can cause more damage to nearby buildings.”

This week’s upcoming rainfall is courtesy of the Pineapple Express, an atmospheric river making its way from the Pacific Ocean through the Oregon Cascades. It occurs when a narrow band of moisture spans the North Pacific, funneling precipitation from Hawaii to the Western U.S. and Canada.

The excessive rainfall is expected to pair with 20 to 30 total inches of fresh snow in the Cascades area. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect Friday morning and will last through Saturday for elevations above 3,000 feet.

The NWS has also issued a high wind watch from late Saturday night through Sunday evening in the greater Portland Metro and Vancouver areas as well as the rest of the Willamette Valley. Winds will vary between 20-30 mph with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

These winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages. Further information about these winds can be found at weather.gov.

