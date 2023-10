PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Clark County on Monday afternoon.

The cities include Battle Ground, Barberton and Hockinson. The warning expired just after 3:15 p.m.

According to NWS, over 71,000 people and 20 schools could be affected.

It’s the second time in as many weeks that Clark County has been threatened by a tornado.

