PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a surge of frigid spring weather, the Portland area could see temperatures close to 70 degrees by Easter Sunday, extended weather forecasts show.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley have a 60 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of drier than average precipitation levels during the next 10 days.

Warmer, drier weather is in the extended forecast for the Pacific Northwest. (NWS)



While the week begins with the possibility for low-elevation snow, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that temperatures are expected to transition to mild, rainy weather mid-week.

“A patch of snow showers pushed through Portland early Monday morning,” Bayern said. “We’re not expecting any accumulations in Portland, aside from a brief low-impact dusting up in the hills, mainly above 1,000 feet. We transition to rain showers and thunderstorms with small hail and lightning Monday afternoon, with cooler daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.”

Portland’s 7-day forecast. (KOIN 6)

Warmer weather will be possible heading into Easter weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s by Saturday. Forecasts anticipate a high of 68 degrees and scattered showers on Easter Sunday.