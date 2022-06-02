PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will be working our way back near 80 degrees this Thursday. We will have our fair share of clouds — but also, sunshine today in Portland.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to start the day. There may be some sun breaks Thursday morning. Clouds increase by lunchtime hours and late afternoon. Temperatures may already hit 70 degrees by the time we get to about noon.

It’s only up from there, as we’ll see fewer clouds heading into Thursday afternoon. The clearing will probably come in from the south to the north. The communities that end up with more sun may see those temperatures pushing 80 by late afternoon.

It will be a delightful day to just hang out at the local parks and to spend some time outside.

There will be some areas that may see some thunderstorms develop Thursday. It will not be dry for all in the KOIN 6 viewing area. You can swipe through the slideshow below to see temperatures and also the futurecast.

You may notice that temperatures are going to be in the 80s from Hood River east to Pendleton by early afternoon. Temperatures are cooler by the evening commute because of the expectancy of showers. The weather data has temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for The Dalles by 6 p.m. That means the warmest part of the day will be a bit earlier for some of those locations east of the Cascades.

This moisture is moving in from a southwest flow that is infiltrating the high pressure that is shifting east and breaking down. That in combination with some surface heating and cold air aloft will lead to a round of thunderstorms for central Oregon. The greatest threat for that will be in the late afternoon. This includes the locations of Madras, The Dalles, Pendleton and everyone in between.

You can see the development in the 4 p.m. futurecast graphic. There is a very small chance for a storm to clip the Willamette Valley today. We will load up the rain on Friday as into the weekend.

Have a great Thursday!