PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another cold morning is expected across Oregon.

This Tuesday morning, we are going to tap into some of that cold air in the Willamette Valley as well. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s by the early morning hours. It’s a morning that you will want to grab a puffy jacket in Portland. If you only have lighter gear out, you may want to layer up for the morning hours.

Will we have any frost? There is potential for a few spots to draw patchy frost on the vegetation. Most locations around the Portland metro should stay warm enough to avoid that cold touch. The frost may form in areas of central and eastern Oregon too.

The record latest date for temperatures around freezing is early May. You can swipe through the graphics below to see the temperatures and the conditions for the day.

Although cold in the morning, the afternoon will warm up to what is closer to the average for mid-April — the lower 60s. It’s another day where the afternoon temperature won’t quite match the time of the year.

We know that the weather ebbs and flows, but this spring has been more cold than warm. We will have to see if that changes in the near future. For now, high temperatures top off in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

The rain will decide to hold off for the day. There are a few isolated showers trying to pop up on the weather models, but it’s expected to stay mainly dry. If anything was to develop, it would likely be brief and not too heavy.

Due to the lack of cloud coverage in the morning, temperatures will drop. That also means we will have more sunshine to let the temperatures bubble up a bit by afternoon. Notice in the second futurecast graphic above that there are a few cells around the Portland metro area by evening. Again, it will be very isolated and potentially hampered from developing.

Overall, I would expect a dry day. If for some reason we do have a few showers, it would be in the late afternoon and evening. Have a great Tuesday!