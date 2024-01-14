Crews from PGE and Pacific Power say their crews are working round the clock to restore the outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the snow has stopped falling, the arctic temperatures and bitter winds remain in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The wind, and in some cases, downed trees and power lines, have caused numerous power outages throughout the area.

As of 9:10 a.m. Sunday, PGE is reporting 3,166 active outages affecting 119,921 total customers.

Restoration efforts can be found on the PGE site, Winter Storm Info

In a Saturday night statement, PGE said their “crews are working through the night to assess the damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible given the extreme conditions we have seen. We have over 300 crews working 24-7 to restore power, including back-up crews from across the state with more arriving. Conditions continue to be harsh – with branches on lines and strong winds and ice throughout the region – which can delay restoration efforts.”

Meanwhile, Pacific Power is reporting 296 outages in Oregon affecting 16,869 customers. The power company says 200 of their crews and 800 total personnel are continuing to work to restore the outages.

In Southwest Washington, Clark Public Utilities reports 1,517 customers affected, with 6,295 “recently restored.”

On the coast, Tillamook Public Utility District has 43 outages affecting 1,434 customers, but down significantly from Saturday.

